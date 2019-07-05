John G Ullman & Associates Has Raised Its Bristol (BMY) Stake by $1.46 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Farmstead Capital Management Has Boosted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $6.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.76. About 958,051 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 31,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,957 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, up from 236,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 7.52M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 366,738 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0.13% or 123,808 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fund Mngmt holds 29,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 4,443 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co accumulated 101,890 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Chatham Cap Gru has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 13,490 were accumulated by Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beddow Cap Management Inc holds 0.97% or 49,060 shares. Maple Mgmt reported 7,521 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 108,564 shares. Missouri-based Community Bankshares Of Raymore has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 228,211 shares stake.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 56,936 shares to 140,075 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,922 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

