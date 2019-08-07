John G Ullman & Associates Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Position By $4.73 Million; Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 28.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 56,936 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 140,075 shares with $11.65 million value, down from 197,011 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $213.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 1.23 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11

Among 8 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Raymond James maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral”. See Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) latest ratings:

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of MRK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Monday, March 4 report.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Ishr Edg Msci Min Vol Emg Mkt (EEMV) stake by 17,208 shares to 212,189 valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aecom Technology Corp (NYSE:ACM) stake by 25,700 shares and now owns 149,250 shares. Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 1.77% or 611,122 shares. Boston And Mngmt reported 46,644 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 5.49 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Company accumulated 82,793 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,397 shares. Longer reported 17,185 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability Company reported 1.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). M Kraus has 8,732 shares. 164,200 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited. Braun Stacey Associates Inc has 243,702 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Harbour Inv Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 12,287 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Barbara Oil owns 3.07% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 62,295 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 15.90M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 13,507 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.13% or 25,869 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 49,100 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Cortland Advisers Lc owns 282,703 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Cypress Cap has invested 0.45% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 5,660 were reported by Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company. Jennison Associates Lc holds 86,247 shares. Godsey And Gibb holds 4,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd owns 18,725 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited stated it has 1.75% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hartford Fincl Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 280 shares. Cadence Lc holds 2.2% or 402,403 shares. Private Ocean Llc reported 0.01% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.05% or 24,422 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.62 billion. The firm operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage divisions. It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 75,356 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION