John G Ullman & Associates Has Boosted By $399,750 Its Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Position; Last Week Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Coverage

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 10,250 shares as Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 114,425 shares with $4.55M value, up from 104,175 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd F now has $50.08B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 4.38M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pan American Silver has $23.2000 highest and $13.4 lowest target. $17.37's average target is -0.29% below currents $17.42 stock price.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) stake by 35,550 shares to 93,650 valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Watts Water Tech Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS) stake by 29,860 shares and now owns 80,582 shares. Elmira Savings Bank F S (NASDAQ:ESBK) was reduced too.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The firm owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 946,399 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M