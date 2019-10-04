John G Ullman & Associates Trimmed Its Watts Water Tech Class A (WTS) Holding by $2.78 Million as Stock Price Rose; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Stake in Inphi (IPHI) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A (WTS) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 29,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 80,582 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, down from 110,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $90.53. About 82,777 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ROBERT J. PAGANO, COMPANY’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL ACT AS CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 10,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 174,906 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, down from 185,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 169,341 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI)

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Another Optical Company Cuts Guidance After Huawei Ban: NeoPhotonics – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Inphi Corp (IPHI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q4 and FY 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IP Infusion Qualifies Inphi COLORZ® in its Latest Release of the OcNOS Network Operating System – Business Wire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 90,400 shares to 107,340 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc by 23,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,688 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. American Century Cos Inc accumulated 291,074 shares. 1 were accumulated by Huntington Commercial Bank. Oberweis Asset has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Legal And General Group Public Limited Com reported 18,875 shares stake. Herald Inv Mngmt invested 1.81% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Spark Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 2,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments owns 23,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Lc has invested 0.24% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Bessemer reported 433 shares. Td Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). The Massachusetts-based Adage Partners Group Inc Llc has invested 0.03% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Hillsdale Investment Management has 0.07% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 13,300 shares. First Mercantile invested 0.03% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.74M for 21.76 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Interstate Bancorporation has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 51,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 42,504 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 72,665 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 61 shares or 0% of the stock. Guyasuta Advsr stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Everence Cap Incorporated accumulated 7,090 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Manchester Cap Management stated it has 11,050 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com holds 6,518 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 33,300 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co accumulated 151 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association has 4,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).