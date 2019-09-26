John G Ullman & Associates Upped Its Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holding; HOYA ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (HOCPF) Shorts Raised By 20.57%

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) stake by 20.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 26,550 shares as Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 156,850 shares with $8.53 million value, up from 130,300 last quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia now has $70.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 377,930 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 08/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK RAISES 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE POSTED RATE 20BPS TO 5.34%; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv

HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF) had an increase of 20.57% in short interest. HOCPF’s SI was 277,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.57% from 230,400 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 926 days are for HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF)’s short sellers to cover HOCPF’s short positions. It closed at $82 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HOYA CORPORATION manufactures and sells precision devices and instruments based on advanced optics technologies in the fields of life care and information technology. The company has market cap of $31.35 billion. It operates in two divisions, Life Care and Information Technology. It has a 32.18 P/E ratio. The firm offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants, and airway scopes.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $7800 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.67’s average target is 24.73% above currents $57.46 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7800 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) on Tuesday, September 24 to “Buy” rating.