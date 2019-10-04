John G Ullman & Associates Has Upped Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $311,885 as Valuation Declined; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Trimmed Holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) as Market Value Declined

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $419.61. About 498,572 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS PREFER AN UP-IN-QUALITY STANCE IN CREDIT, FAVORING INVESTMENT GRADE OVER HIGH YIELD; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Future Dividend Policy; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 EPS to $19.02 From $19.04; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Hayes Sees Muni Market Steadying Since January Rout; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181278: BlackRock, Inc.; TCP Holding, LP; 03/05/2018 – Robert Nestor Joins Direxion As President; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would be a ‘game changer,’ BlackRock’s Terry Simpson warns (via @cnbcfuturesnow); 27/04/2018 – INTESA SAN PAOLO CHAIRMAN SAYS BANKING FOUNDATION COMPAGNIA SAN SANPAOLO HAS CUT ITS STAKE IN LENDER TO 7.54 PCT, BLACKROCK STABLE AT 5.1 PCT, FONDAZIONE CARIPLO AT 4.84 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys 2.3% of Avingtrans Plc

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 39,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 71,353 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 110,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.44 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Of America owns 0.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 350 shares. 21 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mgmt Gp L P. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt has 0.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Psagot House Limited has 0.01% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Field Main Bancorporation holds 112 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 18,700 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.05% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 62,551 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt has 29,293 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Ci Incorporated has 106,693 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma reported 1,669 shares. Moreover, Natixis Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 4 were reported by Globeflex Capital L P. Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 1.22% or 60,038 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 0.21% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 108,195 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 200,875 shares to 27,100 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 114,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,900 shares, and cut its stake in Elmira Savings Bank F S (NASDAQ:ESBK).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 16.56 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.