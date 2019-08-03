John G Ullman & Associates Decreased By $462,300 Its The Coca (KO) Stake; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Lifted By $978,384 Its Nic (EGOV) Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased The Coca (KO) stake by 55.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 10,050 shares as The Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 8,006 shares with $375,000 value, down from 18,056 last quarter. The Coca now has $223.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Nic Inc (EGOV) stake by 464.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd acquired 57,552 shares as Nic Inc (EGOV)'s stock rose 5.47%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 69,952 shares with $1.20M value, up from 12,400 last quarter. Nic Inc now has $1.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 976,368 shares traded or 140.52% up from the average. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stake by 43,857 shares to 223,707 valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tortoise Energy Inf Corp (NYSE:TYG) stake by 21,900 shares and now owns 40,150 shares. Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. Jefferies maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Friday, March 8. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $46 target. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola Company: No Longer Your ‘Classic Coke’ Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 5,861 shares to 237,648 valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,966 shares and now owns 125,125 shares. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (NASDAQ:CBRL) was reduced too.

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NIC (EGOV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate NIC (EGOV) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NIC, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.