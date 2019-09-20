John G Ullman & Associates Increased By $3.94 Million Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position; Groupon Has 1.06 Sentiment

Groupon Inc (GRPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 74 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 70 cut down and sold their stakes in Groupon Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 343.70 million shares, down from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Groupon Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 419.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 98,500 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 122,000 shares with $4.98 million value, up from 23,500 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $22.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 2.37 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 30/05/2018 – Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It has a 237.5 P/E ratio. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 3.49 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014

Mig Capital Llc holds 8.66% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. for 15.01 million shares. P2 Capital Partners Llc owns 18.57 million shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 3.4% invested in the company for 56.65 million shares. The New York-based Freshford Capital Management Llc has invested 2.44% in the stock. Ulysses Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.55 million shares.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 24.69% above currents $40.9 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADM in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29.