John G Ullman & Associates Has Increased Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) by $2.26 Million as Valuation Declined; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lowered Union Pac (UNP) Holding by $2.42 Million; Stock Price Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 101.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 52,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 104,175 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 51,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 10.96 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 37,577 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 52,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 2.27 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,006 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Outgoing Schlumberger CEO to stay on payroll, continue earning millions – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust Com holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 14,061 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roundview Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Flippin Bruce Porter has 183,874 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt reported 16,939 shares. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.65% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Wealth Advsr accumulated 16,257 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 14,349 shares. Fort LP stated it has 2,592 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 16,379 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 9,068 shares. Boston Prns has 66,950 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 715,887 shares. Southport Lc has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Davis R M invested in 6,424 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 22,627 shares to 87,349 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf by 80,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 135,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Gateway Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bluestein R H & stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Becker Capital Mgmt invested in 29,607 shares. Newbrook Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 2.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Llc has invested 1.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fisher Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 11,829 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1,207 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 1,564 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Barbara Oil has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 22,241 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd reported 0.79% stake. Westfield Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 710,087 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. First Personal Svcs holds 0.09% or 1,717 shares.