John G Ullman & Associates Has Raised Its Position in Corning (GLW) by $4.31 Million; Gap (Put) (GPS) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $4.25 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gap Inc (Put) (GPS) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.77 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gap Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 14/05/2018 – Gap apologises for selling T-shirt with “incorrect map” of China; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 23/04/2018 – Gap will open 60 more Old Navy stores across the U.S. in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Gap Expanding Its Subscription Box Service To Children’s Pjs — MarketWatch

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 130,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 782,510 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.00M, up from 651,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 4.25 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 29,692 shares. Central Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.28% or 70,584 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 199,565 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 94,300 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 257,910 are owned by Community Finance Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Paradigm Asset Company Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,098 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 42,283 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP accumulated 286,382 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Montag A Associate reported 42,625 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 288,542 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 51,218 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (NYSE:IR) by 43,400 shares to 47,716 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 54,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,675 shares, and cut its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $23.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 70,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 20.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.69 per share. GPS’s profit will be $206.68M for 8.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.