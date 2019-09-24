John G Ullman & Associates Has Boosted Its Position in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) by $399,750; Fmr Trimmed Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $62.32 Million as Share Value Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 10,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 114,425 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, up from 104,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 6.32M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 528,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 3.44 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $405.58M, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.77. About 5.16 million shares traded or 216.95% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.02 million shares to 4.81M shares, valued at $106.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 37,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,660 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 509,702 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap accumulated 12,506 shares or 0.05% of the stock. D E Shaw stated it has 0.24% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 8,821 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa has 3,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.05% stake. Grimes & Com Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd has 29,734 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated, California-based fund reported 28,013 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 93,071 shares. Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Llc holds 5.7% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 203,820 shares. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 110,898 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 211,424 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Guardant Health Is the Best Healthcare Stock You’ve Never Heard Of – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXACT Sciences Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank has 99,316 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. 17.59M were reported by Northern. The California-based Nelson Roberts Advsrs Lc has invested 0.61% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Harding Loevner LP owns 15.57M shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd holds 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 16,379 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 0.41% or 1.26M shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 4,014 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 26,291 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Colrain Capital Lc invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nbt Retail Bank N A New York has 46,181 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.05% or 6.70M shares in its portfolio. Cap Investment Counsel, a North Carolina-based fund reported 55,527 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,937 shares.