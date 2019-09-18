John G Ullman & Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Lindsay (LNN); Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Market Valuation Declined While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Holding

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 5,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 120,398 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90M, up from 114,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.98. About 50,197 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 206,491 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold LNN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 9.88 million shares or 5.59% more from 9.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 6,860 shares. 69,999 are held by Ameriprise Incorporated. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 12,440 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 3,694 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4,413 shares. Barclays Plc reported 12,297 shares. Management Incorporated holds 0.11% or 30,205 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.04% or 105,167 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 56,000 shares stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 5,223 shares. Captrust Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 755 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 18,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.62M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Voya Management has invested 0.04% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 54,400 shares to 85,675 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 35,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,650 shares, and cut its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.