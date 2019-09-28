John G Ullman & Associates Has Boosted By $2.91 Million Its Granite Construction (GVA) Position; Fiduciary (FMO)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Fiduciary (FMO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 20 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 24 sold and decreased positions in Fiduciary. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.63 million shares, down from 4.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fiduciary in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 17 Increased: 10 New Position: 10.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Granite Construction (GVA) stake by 11.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 60,600 shares as Granite Construction (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 579,325 shares with $27.91 million value, up from 518,725 last quarter. Granite Construction now has $1.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 310,551 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M

Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $313.60 million. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 104,489 shares traded. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ima Wealth Inc. holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund for 373,078 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp owns 35,612 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.11% invested in the company for 607,506 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.1% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 231,011 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Granite Construction has $5300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 13.78% above currents $31.64 stock price. Granite Construction had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. B. Riley & Co downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4100 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, May 29 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Llc has invested 0.72% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). American International Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Bailard, California-based fund reported 6,100 shares. Citadel Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 55,318 shares. Agf Invs invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tributary Capital Limited Liability Co reported 523,655 shares. Boston Prns reported 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 124,613 shares. 174,439 were reported by Walthausen And Ltd. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 454,001 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fagan Associate holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 8,385 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 4.34 million shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 86,900 shares. Tygh Cap Inc holds 72,000 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased Watts Water Tech Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS) stake by 29,860 shares to 80,582 valued at $7.51M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 26,571 shares and now owns 70,198 shares. Conduent Inc was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. Jigisha Desai also bought $27,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by KELSEY DAVID H. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $11,744 was bought by Galloway Patricia D. $99,890 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Larkin Kyle T on Friday, September 6.