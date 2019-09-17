John G Ullman & Associates Has Lifted Granite Construction (GVA) Stake By $2.91 Million; Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fevertree Drinks Plc has GBX 3800 highest and GBX 2800 lowest target. GBX 3100’s average target is 29.44% above currents GBX 2395 stock price. Fevertree Drinks Plc had 21 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of FEVR in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 5 with “Overweight”. See Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) latest ratings:

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Granite Construction (GVA) stake by 11.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 60,600 shares as Granite Construction (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 579,325 shares with $27.91 million value, up from 518,725 last quarter. Granite Construction now has $1.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 443,101 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased Conduent Inc stake by 316,055 shares to 28,305 valued at $271,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 26,571 shares and now owns 70,198 shares. Ingersoll Rand Plc F (NYSE:IR) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. Another trade for 1,556 shares valued at $43,179 was made by Jigisha Desai on Wednesday, August 14. $99,890 worth of stock was bought by Larkin Kyle T on Friday, September 6. Galloway Patricia D had bought 400 shares worth $11,744. Roberts James Hildebrand also bought $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palouse Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% or 6,762 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 68,851 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp owns 4,453 shares. Brinker holds 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 15,942 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Service Group has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 46,210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.17M were reported by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 500 shares. 40,883 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Next Gru holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Green Square Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Millennium Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Next Century Growth Invsts Lc accumulated 48,514 shares or 0.29% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 240,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $61 highest and $3100 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 31.74% above currents $33.65 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, May 29. M Partners maintained Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of GVA in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. B. Riley & Co downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4100 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

Fevertree Drinks plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.78 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s products include Indian tonic water, naturally light tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, naturally light ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, bitter lemon, lemonade, Sicilian lemonade, spring soda water, and premium cola. It has a 43.7 P/E ratio. Fevertree Drinks plc sells its products under Fever-Tree brand name to bars and restaurants.

The stock increased 4.68% or GBX 107 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2395. About 452,575 shares traded. Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

