John G Ullman & Associates Increases Holding in Ibm (IBM); Farmers Trust Co Has Upped Its Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $386,080

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 63,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 58,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.65M shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 5,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,416 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 44,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 18,609 shares. Summit Securities Grp Inc Ltd has 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Windsor Cap Ltd Company invested in 2,520 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 6,663 are held by Atria Invs Limited Liability Com. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 126,951 shares. American Economic Planning Grp Adv invested in 2,343 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual has 0.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Paloma Mngmt Company holds 0.04% or 11,750 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt accumulated 3,208 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa holds 1,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors Inc stated it has 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Twin Cap Mngmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.45% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shelter Mutual has 2.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 59,500 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 10,975 shares to 95,739 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,922 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

