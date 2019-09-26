John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Its Elmira Savings Bank F S (ESBK) Position; Famous Daves Of America (DAVE) Sentiment Is 0.4

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased Elmira Savings Bank F S (ESBK) stake by 14.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 39,829 shares as Elmira Savings Bank F S (ESBK)’s stock declined 5.46%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 243,021 shares with $3.90 million value, down from 282,850 last quarter. Elmira Savings Bank F S now has $49.10M valuation. It closed at $14.1 lastly. It is down 24.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ESBK News: 10/04/2018 NY DPS: Governor Cuomo Announces Projects Funded Through Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative in Elmira; 23/05/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank Declares Dividend of 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Elmira Savings Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESBK); 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q Net $1.13M; 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q EPS 34c

Famous Daves Of America Inc (DAVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.74, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 4 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 10 sold and reduced their stock positions in Famous Daves Of America Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 4.77 million shares, down from 4.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Famous Daves Of America Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 5.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 46,546 shares traded or 109.35% up from the average. BBQ Holdings, Inc. (DAVE) has declined 29.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of Amer, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s: Didn’t Need to Rely on Standby Purchase Pact With PW Partners; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY FRANCHISE-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.1%; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.13 FROM CONT OPS; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s CFO Dexter Newman Departing; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 8.0%, WITH TRAFFIC UP 9.2%; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s Raises $5.5M in Rights Offering

Bandera Partners Llc holds 3.78% of its portfolio in BBQ Holdings, Inc. for 1.44 million shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 1.69 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.36% invested in the company for 114,914 shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 0.15% in the stock. Amg National Trust Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. The company has market cap of $43.59 million. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. The firm operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

