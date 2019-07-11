John G Ullman & Associates Maintains Position in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB); Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $781,425 as Stock Price Declined

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 433,885 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93 million, up from 423,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 981,346 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 101.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 52,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,175 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 51,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 4.05M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.09% or 7.34 million shares. Bragg Advisors accumulated 0.24% or 42,070 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 950 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Westwood Grp owns 61,879 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Q Global Lc holds 4.38% or 180,324 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated stated it has 27,562 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Shoker Invest Counsel invested in 0.54% or 16,957 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 66,906 shares. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 0.67% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Co owns 55,377 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. 236,130 are owned by Kempen Capital Management Nv. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinnacle Ltd reported 133,919 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 26,870 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,006 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Company reported 1.16M shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 4,321 shares. Bridges Investment Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Tarbox Family Office reported 13 shares. Pggm holds 77,476 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 12,390 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 35,687 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 196,452 shares. Peoples reported 23,770 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 3,668 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 1.11% or 44,953 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.66% or 35,800 shares. 201,304 are owned by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. First Allied Advisory Service Inc reported 0.02% stake.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares to 576,337 shares, valued at $67.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,015 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).