John G Ullman & Associates Decreased Its Holding in Ciena (CIEN) by $9.75 Million; Ensemble Capital Management Stake In The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Was Has Lifted

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 263,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 268,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 1.90 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 47,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 10.29M shares traded or 25.71% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $76.00 million for 22.92 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $436,042 activity. On Thursday, February 7 SMITH GARY B sold $360,222 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 9,600 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 27,800 shares to 193,750 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning Fiberglas (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

