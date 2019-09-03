John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Diodes (DIOD) Sentiment Is 1.7

Diodes Inc (DIOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 109 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 64 reduced and sold their stakes in Diodes Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 40.26 million shares, down from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Diodes Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 48 Increased: 78 New Position: 31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 397,110 shares with $32.09M value, down from 420,529 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $286.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 6.12 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch

The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 213,888 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated for 327,119 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 19,280 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investment Services Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 54,844 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,944 shares.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 14.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $39.16M for 11.41 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Grp Inc Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,503 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability reported 18,697 shares stake. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 1.55% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hyman Charles D holds 1.44% or 172,858 shares. Moreover, Rhenman Asset Management Ab has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,111 shares. Swedbank owns 1.49 million shares. White Pine Invest has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cannell Peter B & reported 388,925 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 13,772 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 129,500 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 63,872 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. 15,126 are held by Focused Wealth Inc. Bruce & accumulated 5,184 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors holds 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 118,422 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 24.16% above currents $68.46 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $89 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets.