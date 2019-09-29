John G Ullman & Associates Holding in Bristol (BMY) Increased by $4.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Holding

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 90,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 358,268 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.25 million, up from 267,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 501,961 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability owns 5,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fulton Bank Na owns 27,119 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 13.29 million shares. Mcf Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 635 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 40,716 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 14,617 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 23,287 shares stake. State Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17.46M shares. Texas Yale has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 0.37% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 108,200 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Novare Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.52% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 75,129 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wesbanco Commercial Bank accumulated 409,471 shares or 0.91% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,571 shares to 70,198 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 316,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,305 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 910,000 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.