John G Ullman & Associates Position in 3M Co (MMM) Increased as Share Value Declined; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lifted Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 802.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 38,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 43,073 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 4,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 121,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.64 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 758,101 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. by 77,194 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $177.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

