John G Ullman & Associates Has Raised Granite Construction (GVA) Holding by $4.73 Million; Boothbay Fund Management Has Upped Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) as Share Price Declined

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 110,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 518,725 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 408,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 164,608 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 338% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 9,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 12,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 2,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $291.09. About 1.20 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26,073 shares to 21,924 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares to 129,922 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.