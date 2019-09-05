John G Ullman & Associates Has Lowered Holding in The Coca (KO) as Stock Value Rose; Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Increased Stake by $311,310 as Shares Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 40.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 8,006 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 18,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 10.72M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 41,182 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 191,996 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Baltimore holds 0.07% or 13,542 shares. First Bank & Trust reported 128,721 shares or 9.99% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corporation holds 0.79% or 159,145 shares in its portfolio. Beach Investment Management Ltd Com holds 1.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 30,560 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 345,138 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt reported 39,055 shares. Kingfisher Lc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 333,119 shares. Hbk Investments LP reported 88,212 shares. Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.45% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com has 43,411 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Jnba Advsr owns 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,938 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 47.28 million shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares to 408,108 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,586 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 54,600 shares to 129,200 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 110,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishr Edg Msci Min Vol Emg Mkt (EEMV).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.