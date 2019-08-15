John G Ullman & Associates Position in Ibm (IBM) Has Upped by $762,810 as Share Price Rose; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Market Value Declined, Walleye Trading Has Decreased by $1.00 Million Its Holding

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 5,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,416 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 44,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $131.6. About 1.11 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac)

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 93.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 21,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 1,574 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 23,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 1.02 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 56,936 shares to 140,075 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,121 shares in its portfolio. Godsey Gibb invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 93,076 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.43% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 15,558 shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,057 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 888 shares. Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bruce And Inc holds 3.85% or 139,800 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0% or 200 shares. 2,218 are held by Miller Invest Management Limited Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.46% or 75,747 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 40,428 shares.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.79 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc (Call) by 236,000 shares to 315,200 shares, valued at $65.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 107,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (Call) (NYSE:KSS).