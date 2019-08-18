John G Ullman & Associates Boosted Tutor Perini (TPC) Stake by $742,475 as Market Valuation Declined; As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stock Value Declined, Shah Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 43,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 227,975 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 184,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 479,304 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Rev $1.03B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.86M market cap company. It closed at $13.58 lastly. It is down 29.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,259 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. State Street Corp holds 0% or 775,092 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp owns 40,108 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Ltd Company has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). John G Ullman Associates holds 227,975 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 50,838 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 31,316 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 253,500 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 100,161 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And has invested 0.01% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Qs Investors Llc invested in 0.02% or 132,994 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 13,900 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 10,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Plc accumulated 46,285 shares or 0% of the stock.

