John G Ullman & Associates Holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Has Lifted by $3.94 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As At&T Com (T) Shares Rose, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Upped by $440,814 Its Holding

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 13,358 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 117,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 17.80M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 419.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 98,500 shares as the company's stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, up from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 2.47M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 113,322 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 280,082 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Inv stated it has 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 317,111 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.49M shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 11,234 shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.03% or 5.40 million shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Inc invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Blackrock owns 40.95M shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp invested in 13,559 shares. City Hldgs Co holds 6,887 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited accumulated 22,055 shares. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,047 shares. 1,469 are owned by Next Financial Grp Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 156,372 shares to 67,028 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,986 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Cap Mngmt owns 11,970 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Management accumulated 34,094 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Callahan Ltd Liability Corp owns 407,479 shares. Crestwood Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sadoff Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.77% or 277,562 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America stated it has 21,097 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited invested in 0.23% or 6,925 shares. Csu Producer Resource Inc owns 7,200 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset invested in 6,781 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arete Wealth Llc holds 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 100,291 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Iat Reinsurance Ltd. Massachusetts-based Amer Management has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp accumulated 171,358 shares. 7,213 were accumulated by Schaller Invest Group Inc Inc.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 7,913 shares to 7,559 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.