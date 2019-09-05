John G Ullman & Associates Has Lifted Stake in Tutor Perini (TPC) as Share Price Declined; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stock Price Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 43,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 227,975 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 184,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.19M market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 555,010 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 116,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 582,401 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, up from 465,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 920,226 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 51,089 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $104.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,330 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “White Gold Corp. Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle 205m from Previous Mineralization and also within the Conceptual Pit Boundary including 3.59 g/t Gold over 68.0m and Identifies Multiple Continuous High-Grade Structures at Vertigo including 11.64 g/t Gold over 5.34m – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agnico Eagle declares $0.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Commercial production begins at Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine mine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Tutor Perini Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rudolph and Sletten Awarded Major Tenant Improvement Project – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.49 million activity.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 10,975 shares to 95,739 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 0.22% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 116,298 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Tru accumulated 0.01% or 880 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.93% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) or 67,140 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 13,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin reported 1.06 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 409,291 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 253,500 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3.24M shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Sei has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 23,231 shares.