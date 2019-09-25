John G Ullman & Associates Position in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Has Raised as Shares Declined; Argent Capital Management Lowered Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Position by $873,495

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 18,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 368,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 million, down from 386,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 2.86 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 10,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 114,425 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 104,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 2.59M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 28,005 shares to 201,885 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 25,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,415 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 114,807 shares to 108,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 156,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,028 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS).

