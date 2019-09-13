John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Its Holding in Watts Water Tech Class A (WTS) as Stock Price Rose; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) as Stock Value Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 59,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 787,904 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.17M, down from 847,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 957,011 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A (WTS) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 29,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 80,582 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 110,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $98.56. About 170,119 shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.74 million for 23.69 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $97.64M for 25.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.