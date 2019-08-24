John G Ullman & Associates Increased Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Stake By $2.26 Million; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) stake by 101.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 52,482 shares as Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 104,175 shares with $4.54M value, up from 51,693 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd F now has $44.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 32.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 433,628 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 915,065 shares with $49.94 million value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 693,903 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55

More important recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Company has 49,785 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 5,740 shares. Bain Capital Pub Equity Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.25 million shares or 6.51% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 4,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Ser, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,066 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd holds 1.09% or 498,150 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ls Advsr Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,876 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 13,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Contrarian Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.44 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 1.31M shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 10,481 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 36,294 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc stated it has 79,626 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 53.51% above currents $32.03 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 900,723 shares. 8,186 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Bryn Mawr Trust Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 119,396 shares. Godsey Gibb owns 314,934 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 36,588 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.03% or 70,347 shares. Bainco Interest Invsts reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mrj holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,000 shares. Hbk Invs LP reported 41,061 shares stake. Pecaut stated it has 0.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Headinvest Lc holds 32,408 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,561 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,890 shares.