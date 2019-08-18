John G Ullman & Associates Boosted Its M D U Resources Grp (MDU) Position; Adma Biologics (ADMA) Sellers Decreased By 4.53% Their Shorts

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) had a decrease of 4.53% in short interest. ADMA’s SI was 4.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.53% from 4.49M shares previously. With 988,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s short sellers to cover ADMA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 625,822 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased M D U Resources Grp (MDU) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc acquired 39,350 shares as M D U Resources Grp (MDU)’s stock rose 5.07%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 393,471 shares with $10.16M value, up from 354,121 last quarter. M D U Resources Grp now has $5.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 695,450 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. On Friday, May 17 Guiheen Lawrence P. bought $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 25,000 shares. 30,000 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares with value of $120,000 were bought by Grossman Adam S. Mond James bought 4,500 shares worth $18,000. The insider Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5.81 million shares worth $21.80 million. The insider Grossman Jerrold B bought 12,000 shares worth $48,000. The insider PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought $16.00M. LENZ BRIAN also bought $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 39,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 21,344 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 60,631 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 13,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp owns 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 18,036 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 15,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Consonance Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.59M shares or 1.1% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 14,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 11,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 6,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De holds 6,162 shares. Moreover, Aisling Capital Ltd Llc has 20.55% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 3.61M shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 30,927 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics has $16 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.90’s average target is 175.95% above currents $3.95 stock price. ADMA Biologics had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Maxim Group. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 21. Oppenheimer maintained ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $16 target.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $234.31 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 26,995 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 10,625 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 24,147 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd invested 0.2% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 34,546 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 8,551 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 48,801 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd holds 188 shares. New York-based Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Fairfield Bush And owns 8,064 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates invested in 14,636 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 46,926 shares.