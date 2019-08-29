John G Ullman & Associates Lowered Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering ZAGG (ZAGG)

Among 3 analysts covering Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zagg Inc has $22 highest and $13 lowest target. $18.33’s average target is 209.63% above currents $5.92 stock price. Zagg Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Ladenburg maintained ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Ladenburg has “Buy” rating and $22 target. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. See ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) latest ratings:

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 25.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 45,595 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 129,922 shares with $10.39 million value, down from 175,517 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $148.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 3.11 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $172.08 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 9.43 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold ZAGG Inc shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 20,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc reported 0% stake. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 486 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 76,578 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.1% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Sei Invs Co reported 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 14,225 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 33,318 shares. 5,635 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 50,089 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.02% or 11,567 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Menta Limited Liability Com holds 12,539 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 37,208 shares.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 341,901 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “InvisibleShield Announces Anti-Microbial Screen Protector Nasdaq:ZAGG – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging ZAGG Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZAGG) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Smartphone protective case maker Zagg hires bank to explore options – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zagg pops on report of sale interest – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRO, ZAGG, AZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 7.06% above currents $84.22 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $84 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 16. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9100 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.07 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust has 0.35% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,969 shares. Violich Capital invested in 0.05% or 2,708 shares. Cleararc Capital has 0.64% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Middleton & Ma invested in 60,191 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles invested in 31,648 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 478,999 shares. Northern accumulated 26.53M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 199,419 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Co reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,699 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 11,183 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has invested 0.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). City Holding holds 1.09% or 48,329 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 31,837 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.