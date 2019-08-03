John Deere (DE) Stock Rose While Markel Decreased by $14.23 Million Its Position; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Arrow Financial Increased Its Holding by $984,588

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06M shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.19 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,345 shares. Coho Prtnrs Limited holds 2.88% or 1.92 million shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,700 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 854,349 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 2,166 shares. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Inv has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com owns 8,033 shares. 200 are held by Financial Professionals Incorporated. Regions Financial, a Alabama-based fund reported 118,775 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Chevy Chase Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 629,415 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated has 983,958 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Mngmt owns 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 100 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 9.42 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,725 shares to 3,280 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,894 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92M for 14.07 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim holds 0.41% or 189,366 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 469,681 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hilltop Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). World Investors reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mrj Capital invested in 25,950 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Savings Bank Sioux Falls invested in 0.82% or 1,512 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 1,820 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Us holds 0.01% or 4,304 shares. Cambridge Incorporated holds 0.07% or 1,275 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt owns 5,225 shares. Great Lakes Advsr has 2,315 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Burney Communications, Virginia-based fund reported 30,613 shares.

