John Deere (DE) Shareholder Markel Has Trimmed Holding; Ebay (EBAY) Valuation Rose While Oxbow Advisors Has Raised Stake

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 24,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 95,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89M shares traded or 40.78% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,916 shares to 34,545 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,472 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 100 shares. Troy Asset accumulated 0.89% or 488,178 shares. Serv Automobile Association invested 0.15% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cullinan Associate reported 0.17% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wellington Management Gru Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 40,593 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 9.52 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Limited Co accumulated 7,789 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 31,157 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo invested in 0.01% or 11,442 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.64% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 873,773 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 34,518 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,761 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 24,000 shares to 141,500 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).