John Deere (DE) Shareholder Markel Has Decreased Holding by $14.23 Million; Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Boosted Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 2.40 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 1.66 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22,000 shares to 658,000 shares, valued at $69.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc stated it has 915 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Colony Group Inc Lc invested in 4,006 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd reported 1,934 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement reported 61,156 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability invested in 0.45% or 18,345 shares. 100 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc. First Natl Bank Of Omaha invested 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.44% or 31,017 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru invested in 27,368 shares or 1.04% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) accumulated 720 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mathes has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.07% or 7,889 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,315 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere’s Position In The U.S.-China Trade War – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93M for 13.73 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “National Transportation and Logistics Company Fleetmaster Express Chooses Vonage to Provide Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Bolsters Artificial Intelligence Capabilities of the OneVonage Platform via Purchase of Over.ai Assets – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.31M were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Shell Asset has 646,714 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Amalgamated State Bank holds 35,705 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 85,364 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 55,629 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 778,990 shares or 0% of the stock. James Research reported 84,875 shares stake. Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Principal Group holds 1.91M shares. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 842,217 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Adi Cap Mgmt Lc owns 64,000 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 486,265 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).