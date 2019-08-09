John Deere (DE) Holder Markel Has Decreased Holding by $14.23 Million as Market Value Rose; Thomas White International LTD Lifted Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Position by $501,934; Market Value Declined

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 250,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 1.91M shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c; 20/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Receives Requisite Securityholder Approval and Consents and Expects to Close Previously Announced Debt Finan; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q EPS 11c; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures Due 2020 and 2024 and Providing Option for Immediate Liquidity on 2018…; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 42% TO $64.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior S; 14/05/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Exclusive first look at Betty Buckley as Gran’ma in Preacher; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.62 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,583 are owned by Whitebox Advisors Limited Co. Frontier Investment Mngmt Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,733 shares. 12,177 are held by Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.1% or 16,566 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mirae Asset Global Investments Company holds 47,229 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest Management has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Strategic Financial owns 13,907 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 414 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 3,891 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 44,449 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia. Sei Investments Comm owns 92,567 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0.1% or 1,400 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 28,901 shares. Country Club Trust Company Na reported 1,850 shares.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 71,000 shares to 248,800 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $894.99M for 13.75 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

