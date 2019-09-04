John Deere (DE) Holder Markel Decreased Its Stake by $14.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $1.90 Million

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 101,540 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.98M, up from 90,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 2.68M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $150.82. About 2.06 million shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) by 22,000 shares to 990,500 shares, valued at $27.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $675.03M for 17.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Ltd has 0.46% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 19,182 shares. Bessemer holds 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 4,034 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors has 3,095 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Company owns 12,963 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Miller Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% or 4,960 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge reported 4,007 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs owns 1,440 shares. Whittier Trust Company stated it has 24,586 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Management has invested 0.4% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cannell Peter B Comm has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sit Invest Assocs holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 63,085 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Department invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Advsr Limited has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 10,183 shares to 43,335 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 16,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,585 are owned by Carderock Inc. Bouchey Finance holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,994 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,288 shares. Bluecrest Limited owns 56,691 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Peddock Cap Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,573 shares. Etrade Ltd Company holds 37,643 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 8,698 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,580 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 66,772 shares. Caprock Group stated it has 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Field & Main Bancshares reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Everett Harris & Ca holds 14,989 shares. New Jersey-based Advsrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pggm has 276,484 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.