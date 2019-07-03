John Bean Technologies (TCO) Share Price Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Stake by $17.32 Million; As Apollo Global Management (APO) Market Valuation Rose, Partners Group Holding Ag Has Boosted Holding by $6.39 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.35M shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.104 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – UPDATE APOLLO’S AGREEMENT WITH THE DWELLOP FOUNDERS; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CONSIDER IPO OF CLOUD-HOSTING FIRM RACKSPACE; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO IS CONSIDERING SEVERAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMPANY IN OTHER SECTORS THAN OIL SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 18.63 BLN RUPEES VS 16.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Expected to Raise More Than $500 Million; 07/03/2018 – APOLLO MINERALS LTD AON.AX – TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN COUFLENS PROJECT IN SOUTHERN FRANCE; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED PRELIM PROPOSAL FRM APOLLO

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (TCO) by 535.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 127,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 23,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 182,070 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 5.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS HOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY SEEKING SUPPORT FOR TCO PROPOSALS; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES DIRECTOR TO TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD; 17/05/2018 – ISS Supports Activist’s Nomination for Taubman Centers Board; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS SENT LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING ITS NOMINATION OF JONATHAN LITT FOR ELECTION TO TAUBMAN BOARD; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES CIO JON LITT TO TCO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – RECOMMENDS THAT SPECIAL COMMITTEE BE FORMED TO DEVELOP PLAN FOR ELIMINATION OF DUAL-CLASS VOTING STRUCTURE IN TAUBMAN CENTERS; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS ISS SUPPORTS LAND & BUILDINGS’ PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING STRUCTURE AT TAUBMAN

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:AIT) by 6,675 shares to 5,984 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc by 7,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,203 shares, and cut its stake in Brinks (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk has invested 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 13,585 shares stake. 18,962 are owned by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg has invested 0.04% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Advsr Asset accumulated 8,475 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Bessemer Grp holds 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) or 17 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 77,126 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.00 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Lp, a New York-based fund reported 10,611 shares. 21,800 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 239 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 230,800 shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 68,190 shares to 375,043 shares, valued at $33.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 287,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).