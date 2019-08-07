John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stock Value Rose While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Upped by $1.73 Million Its Stake; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Trimmed Sysco (SYY) Stake by $590,766

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 65.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 4.69 million shares traded or 92.15% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 68.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 46,720 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $103.46. About 223,513 shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,718 shares to 3,272 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,337 shares. 92,490 are held by Cibc Asset Management. Amer Century Companies owns 4.55M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Inc accumulated 14,611 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Putnam Invs Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 547,542 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.01% or 805 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has 37,746 shares. Regions Fincl owns 35,738 shares. Altavista Wealth Incorporated holds 0.3% or 12,517 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Jacobs & Com Ca has invested 1.27% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cambridge Tru has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 28,873 are owned by Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri. Johnson holds 1,160 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 313 shares.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JBT Corporation jumps 25% on Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JBT Corporation Reports Full-Year 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “John Bean Technologies’ (JBT) CEO Tom Giacomini on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 84,700 shares to 532,640 shares, valued at $24.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 38,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,858 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,582 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 7,109 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny owns 20,591 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,941 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity stated it has 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 63 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 29,318 shares stake. Sei accumulated 394 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 142,269 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advsr Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,930 shares. Ftb owns 301 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 23,648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Com holds 0.14% or 24,772 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,410 shares.