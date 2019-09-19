John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stock Value Rose While Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.14 Million; As Blackrock (BLK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Upped Its Holding

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 365.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 6,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 8,802 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13 million, up from 1,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $443.98. About 414,983 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 18/05/2018 – RIB SOFTWARE: BLACKROCK HELD 4.03% OF VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 15; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock, AllianceBernstein Fear Next Russia Sanctions Target; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority -FT; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ON APRIL 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO ITS FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Research Update; 23/05/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Tender Offer; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Peter Hayes Is a Little Bit Cautious on High-Yield (Video); 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Net Asset Value(s)

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies (JBT) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 9,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 106,201 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86M, down from 115,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $106.34. About 178,584 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.51M for 24.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

