John Bean Technologies (JBT) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder First Interstate Bank Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.27 Million as Share Value Rose

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 51,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 50,406 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, down from 101,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 4.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 43,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 377,154 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.69M, down from 420,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $100.16. About 120,312 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $33.40 million for 22.97 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 26,156 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 42,517 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.07% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 49,065 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York holds 0.4% or 823,300 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 21,873 shares. Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 125,562 shares. Axiom Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Diversified, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,127 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 6,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,131 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com reported 84,561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 28,839 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc by 297,168 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $28.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 102,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal (NYSE:BBN).

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) by 4,570 shares to 49,695 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 16,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Funds Management Inc.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.44 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

