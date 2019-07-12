John Bean Technologies (JBT) Reaches $125.64 52-Week High; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shorts Lowered By 7.57%

The stock of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) hit a new 52-week high and has $136.95 target or 9.00% above today’s $125.64 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.97 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $136.95 price target is reached, the company will be worth $357.66M more. The stock increased 2.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $125.64. About 53,074 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) had a decrease of 7.57% in short interest. TXN’s SI was 17.96 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.57% from 19.43 million shares previously. With 5.72 million avg volume, 3 days are for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s short sellers to cover TXN’s short positions. The SI to Texas Instruments Incorporated’s float is 1.9%. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 745,033 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold John Bean Technologies Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,287 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Co holds 1.47% or 1.69M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 10,472 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 4,313 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 19,218 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 29 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium reported 0% stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.03% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Mason Street Advsrs Limited holds 10,124 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1,413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Confluence Limited Liability Com has 60,484 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 89,825 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks. 33,500 were reported by Blair William And Il. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,697 shares.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, makes, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. The firm operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech divisions. It has a 32.88 P/E ratio. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 13.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.24 per share. JBT’s profit will be $33.84 million for 29.36 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.96% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. 14,749 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A. 6,953 shares were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF, worth $702,392. Another trade for 23,174 shares valued at $2.34 million was sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A. Shares for $785,791 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Wednesday, January 30. TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic International Corp holds 268,000 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.34% or 629,000 shares. One Capital Management Llc reported 7,439 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 171,530 shares. 32,526 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Commerce Limited Liability Co has 2.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 194,687 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital stated it has 2,041 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lincoln Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,924 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.42% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mariner Llc holds 0.34% or 304,805 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc has 260,570 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 2.94M shares. Nordea Invest Management holds 0.56% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 2.54M shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 13,283 shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.62 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 21.43 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

