John Bean Technologies (JBT) Reaches $101.86 Formed H&S; Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) formed H&S with $96.77 target or 5.00% below today’s $101.86 share price. John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) has $3.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. About 191,468 shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT)

Among 4 analysts covering Halma PLC (LON:HLMA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halma PLC has GBX 2075 highest and GBX 1420 lowest target. GBX 1586.25’s average target is -19.13% below currents GBX 1961.5 stock price. Halma PLC had 22 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BNP Paribas. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained Halma plc (LON:HLMA) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Outperform” rating. See Halma plc (LON:HLMA) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2060.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2075.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1560.00 New Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1990.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2060.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2075.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 945.00 New Target: GBX 2060.00 Upgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1960.00 New Target: GBX 2075.00 Maintain

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $33.40M for 23.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold John Bean Technologies Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 10,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 185,825 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Sei Com stated it has 14,690 shares. 51,556 were reported by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. 29,762 are owned by Td Asset Management. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Company has 0.02% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 2,765 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.02% or 4,436 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 69,720 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.01% or 5,515 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 284 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.44% or 8,423 shares.

The stock increased 0.54% or GBX 10.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1961.5. About 73,478 shares traded. Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. The company has market cap of 7.45 billion GBP. The Company’s Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. It has a 43.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control systems; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; infrared safety systems and visual systems; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products.

