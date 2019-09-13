John Bean Technologies (JBT) Holding Held by Rk Capital Management Llc; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.88 Million

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 34,722 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 257,774 shares traded or 48.27% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2719.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 56 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44 million and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.