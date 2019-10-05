John Bean Technologies (JBT) Holder Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Position; Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Holder Southport Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies (JBT) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 54,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in John Bean Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 133,979 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT)

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc analyzed 3,500 shares as the company's stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27B, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CQP’s profit will be $278.85M for 19.33 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 52,202 shares to 894,146 shares, valued at $114.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.04 million for 22.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.