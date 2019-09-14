John Bean Technologies (JBT) Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lowered Position by $627,869 as Share Price Rose; Sherwin (SHW) Shareholder Huntington National Bank Trimmed Stake by $523,952

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 5,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 150,022 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.17M, down from 155,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 244,220 shares traded or 38.55% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 1,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 13,540 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21 million, down from 14,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 384,786 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,084 shares to 4,300 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (Prn) (IJH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 2.05% or 28,400 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Parkside Natl Bank & stated it has 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0.01% or 3,953 shares. Stock Yards State Bank Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,443 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 604 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 1,215 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Elm Advisors Ltd has 0.74% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,375 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 13,149 shares stake. Fdx Advsr Incorporated has 2,570 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sirios Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.85% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 130,506 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 133 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 20.92 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 1.57 million shares to 7.86 million shares, valued at $261.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 30,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Jane Street Gru owns 14,657 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 58,800 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 665,608 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 5,967 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Synovus has 82 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 28,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 168,670 are held by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 164,246 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,808 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd stated it has 2,733 shares. Voya Investment Ltd owns 0.06% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 248,294 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 10,768 shares. 4,556 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.52 million for 25.74 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.