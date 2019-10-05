John Bean Technologies (JBT) EPS Estimated At $1.09; Unit Has 1.17 Sentiment

Unit Corp (UNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 77 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 66 reduced and sold stakes in Unit Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 46.01 million shares, down from 46.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Unit Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 43 Increased: 58 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report $1.09 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.83% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. JBT’s profit would be $34.04M giving it 22.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, John Bean Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -23.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 133,979 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M

The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 473,847 shares traded. Unit Corporation (UNT) has declined 74.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Provides for Increase in Borrowing Base to $525 Million From $475 Million; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP -SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – UNIT CORP EXTENDS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT’S TERM TO APRIL 4, ’19; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Unit Corporation Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP PRODUCTION VIEW UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Rev $205.1M; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE DRILLING PROGRAM OF UNIT’S UPSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, UNIT PETROLEUM CO

Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation for 888,082 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owns 307,823 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 42,922 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 92,127 shares.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $166.06 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $121,329 activity.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, makes, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech divisions. It has a 25.33 P/E ratio. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.