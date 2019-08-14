John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

This is a contrast between John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 103 1.69 N/A 3.79 31.34 Twin Disc Incorporated 15 0.46 N/A 1.37 8.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of John Bean Technologies Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated. Twin Disc Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to John Bean Technologies Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. From a competition point of view, Twin Disc Incorporated has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Twin Disc Incorporated which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for John Bean Technologies Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target is $125, while its potential upside is 21.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 63.7% of Twin Disc Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Twin Disc Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

John Bean Technologies Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Twin Disc Incorporated.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.