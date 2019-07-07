John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Since John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 94 2.02 N/A 3.79 29.58 Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.34 N/A -11.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates John Bean Technologies Corporation and Sharing Economy International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has John Bean Technologies Corporation and Sharing Economy International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for John Bean Technologies Corporation and Sharing Economy International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sharing Economy International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$125 is John Bean Technologies Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.2% of Sharing Economy International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.19% of Sharing Economy International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation 1.37% 9.61% 36.03% 25.21% 29.69% 55.95% Sharing Economy International Inc. -5.26% 0% -35.94% -93.13% -95.44% -40%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation has 55.95% stronger performance while Sharing Economy International Inc. has -40% weaker performance.

Summary

John Bean Technologies Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sharing Economy International Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.