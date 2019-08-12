John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Both John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 103 1.67 N/A 3.79 31.34 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 13.52 N/A -11.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates John Bean Technologies Corporation and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3%

Risk & Volatility

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 200.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of John Bean Technologies Corporation. Its rival Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for John Bean Technologies Corporation and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 22.44% and an $125 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.7% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors John Bean Technologies Corporation beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.